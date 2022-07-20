Helen K. Laone

NAUGATUCK — Helen K. (Buckley) Laone, 94, widow of Louis G. Laone, died peacefully July 13, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Helen was born March 9, 1928 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Patrick Francis Buckley and Helen Maude (Shea) Buckley. Helen lived in Naugatuck all of her life and she retired in 1995 from the Naugatuck Board of Education, after working at Naugatuck High School as a cafeteria manager.

Helen was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was formerly an active parishioner, Eucharistic Minister and Altar Society member at St. Mary’s Church. Helen also volunteered at the Ecumenical Food Bank in Naugatuck for many years.

Helen is survived by her children, Joyce DiDonato (Donald), Timothy Laone (Michelle Caulfield), Daniel Laone (Kelly) and Ronald Laone (Daisy); her grandchildren, Corey, Ashley, Brandy, Anna, Jenna, Tommy, Jay, Jason (Kelly), Jeffery (Kim) and Lauren (Jonathan); her 15 great-grandchildren, including Hannah, Mackenzie, Jackson, Cedric, Jasper, Arietta, Emily, Timothy and Lucy; her sisters, Lorraine Robbins, Janice Ulrichsen and Hazel Danby; her brother, Dennis Buckley (Carol) and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Helen was predeceased by her son, Steven Laone and her brothers, Raymond Buckley and Edmund Buckley.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck.

Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours were at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

