Harry Perock

NAUGATUCK — Harry “Who” Perock, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife Lois (Townsend) Perock.

Harry was born March 28, 1930, in Islin, Pa., the son of the late Metro and Bertha (Butrej) Perock. One of nine children, he was a lifelong Naugatuck resident, who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Being an operating engineer all of his life, he was instrumental in the construction of many Naugatuck landmarks, donating his time and materials on several occasions.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Donna Cormier and her husband, Dan, of Prospect; his son, Gary Perock of Naugatuck; his grandchildren, Crystal Burr (Billy) of Wolcott; Sherri Crane (Luke) of Carolina, R.I.; and Kelly Giordano (Joe) of Wyoming, R.I.; his seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Catherine Hitchcock of Naugatuck; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family at Lake Elise Cemetery, Middlebury.

The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with the arrangements.

