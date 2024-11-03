Gretta A. Moore

WATERBURY — Mrs. Gretta Moore, 86, of 44 Zuella Drive, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Complete Care at Glendale in Naugatuck. She was the loving wife of the late Delbert (Del) Moore.

Gretta was born in Winchester, Va., on April 15, 1938, daughter of the late Omer and Amelia (Owens) Dicks. She and her husband lived in Wolcott for 23 years before moving to Waterbury in 1993.

Gretta was employed as a CNA at Waterbury Convalescent Center (now Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill), until her retirement. During her retirement, she loved taking care of her family and visiting with friends, playing cards and Scrabble with her best friend, Debbie Capolupo of Wolcott.

Gretta never had a bad thought or a bad thing to say about anyone. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed by all her knew her.

Gretta leaves two daughters, Pamela Shirling and her husband David, of Colfax, N.C., Patricia Sherman and her husband David, of Naugatuck; a sister Mary Crim of Berryville, Va., and a brother James L. Dicks of Stephens City, Va.; five grandchildren, Kristy Peralta and her husband Brian, Kimberly Beavers and her husband Darin, and Courtney Payne and her husband Matthew, all of North Carolina, and DJ and Daniel Sherman of Naugatuck; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophie, Lillian and Joseph, all of North Carolina.

Gretta was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Dicks; and her sisters Anna Dicks, Golda Leake, Oleda Judd, Christina Dicks and Velma Dicks.

A private memorial service will be in Virginia. There are no calling hours.

Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, is assisting the family with Gretta’s arrangements.

Contributions may be made in Mrs. Moore’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate).

For more info or to send e-condolences, visit chaseparkwaymemorial.com.