OXFORD — Gregory M. Dean Sr., 75, husband of Daryl R. (Robens) Dean, died Dec. 25, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital

Greg was born Dec. 15, 1946 in Boston, Mass., a son of the late Henry A. and Helen (Dorin) Dean. Greg lived in Naugatuck most of his life and was a retired Firefighter for the City of Waterbury. Greg also owned and operated Dean Electric, was a former member of the B.P.O. Elks, Lodge 967 in Naugatuck, and served proudly in the United States Navy Reserves.

While always proud of and valuing his work, Greg also was an avid card player, engaging in many cribbage and set back leagues at the Elks Club throughout the years, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He also had many hobbies, which occupied his time.

He was obsessed and spent many hours working on Genealogy, which ultimately led him to tracing his paternal roots back to the Mayflower.

Additionally, he was very intrigued by history, spending many hours reading about and studying the Civil War. But most of all, he was very proud of his grandchildren and on occasion, enjoyed playing some pretty intense and competitive cribbage games with them.

In addition to his wife Daryl, Greg is survived by his sons, Gregory M. Dean Jr. and his wife, Lisa Dean, and Thomas J. Dean and his wife, Melissa Dean; his grandchildren, Kyle Peck, Patrick Dean, John Dean and Griffin Dean; his four great-grandchildren; his brother, Henry A. Dean, Jr. and his wife, Elaine Dean; his sister, Kathleen Dean Kelleher; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by his son, Robert C. Dean.

All services will be private and there are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Greg’s memory, donations can be made to Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418, or at griffinhospital.org. On the home page, click donate.

