WATERBURY — Gilbert James Cronin, age 82, beloved husband of Deborah (Jacewicz) (Maringola) Cronin, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital with his family beside him.

Born in Waterbury, on Jan. 12, 1940, he was the son of the late Simon Cronin and Frances (Plant) Cronin. He retired as foreman from Better Formed Metals in Waterbury after many years of service, where he also met his wife Deborah.

He was an active communicant and volunteer at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, where he and his wife participated in the many pasta dinners for Saint Mary’s School, and he helped set up the tag sale that was run for 14 years with the many donations they received.

He was known back in those days as “Saint Gil,” when Father Bevins was there, before becoming Monsignor, as he was always doing whatever his wife asked of him. He was such a blessing in my life.

Gil loved his mother-in-law, Pauline, and was always taking her wherever she needed to go. One of their many trips were to the flea markets and tag sales, where Gil would pick up lawn mowers, snow blowers, weed wackers, and discarded lawn mowers that said free, as the homeowner said it’s not working and you can have it for parts. He took and brought them to his garage to tinker on, and got it running.

Gil leaves his only child, a daughter, Paige Cronin of Naugatuck; and his step children, Jacqueline Maringola of Waterbury, Tracy Longo of Wolcott, and Michele Maringola of Brentwood, Calif.; He also leaves his brother, Charles Cronin and his wife, Anne, of Woodbury. He leaves five grandchildren, Stephanie Vivenzio and her significant other, Bledar “Billy” Medolli, Christopher Maringola, Rosalia Longo, Chloe Costa and Paxton Costa; his great-grandchildren, Gaetano and Gabriella Medolli; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepson, Robert R. Maringola Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St., Waterbury, CT 06702.