OXFORD — Gertrude Mae (Grindrod) Palutis, 76, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Vincent Palutis.

Born in Bridgeport, on Jan. 1, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Howard) Grindrod. She lived in Oxford for the last fifteen years and had worked at Graystone Adverising Agency in Bridgeport. Gertrude enjoyed gardening and was also a talented seamstress, sewing many wedding gowns throughout her life.

In addition to her husband Vincent of 60 years, she leaves her daughter Donna Maselli and her partner, Darlene, of Torrington; her granddaughter Katelyn Albrycht; her great-grandson Jack; and her sister Elizabeth Constantino of Florida.

A celebration of her life was at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck.

