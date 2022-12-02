George W. Bundock

NAUGATUCK — Our beloved father George William Bundock, of Naugatuck, left this earth peacefully after a long battle with kidney cancer and a well-lived life.

A fighter until the end, George passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 75 years. His ashes will be placed at a location of his choosing and close family will have a private gathering as opposed to traditional services.

He will be dearly missed and always remembered.

George is survived by many loving friends and family, including his son George Scott Bundock and wife Jennifer, of Naugatuck, son Brett M. Bundock and wife Elizabeth, of Shelburne, Vt., daughter Laura Bundock Palmieri and partner Jeff Harrison, of Milford; grandchildren Kevin Bundock, Erin Bundock, Aidan Bundock and Julia Palmieri; and five siblings, Michael, William and Mark Bundock, Eve Wood and Kathleen Maher.

George was predeceased by his parents, George Henry Bundock and Eve Kristina Pajura Bundock, of Bridgeport.

All services were to be private.

