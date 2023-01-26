George M. Glassman

BEACON FALLS — George Morton Glassman, M.D., passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at 87 years of age.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol (Frankford) Glassman and daughter, Laurie Glassman-Wisnewski, M.D.; son-in-law Adam Wisnewski, Ph.D., and his grandchildren Benjamin, Jillianne, and Abigail Wisnewski.

He was predeceased by his son Keith Glassman (2020), his father Oscar Glassman, M.D., and his mother Jeanette (Bitterbaum) Glassman.

George was born in Manhattan, N.Y., in 1935 and spent many of his growing years in the city. He graduated from Fieldston High School in Bronx, N.Y., in 1953.

George attended college at Brown University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s of arts in math in 1957. George went on to complete medical school at New York University in 1962.

After doing internship at Greenwich Hospital and dermatology residency at New York University Medical Center, George served in the Navy as lieutenant commander and chief of dermatology at St. Alban’s Medical Center in New York from 1966 to 1968.

George joined a successful dermatology practice in White Plains, N.Y., in 1968, which he eventually ran as a solo practitioner until his retirement in 1996.

He raised his family in New Rochelle, N.Y., in retirement spent winters in Dania Beach, Fla., and moved to Beacon Falls, Conn., in his later years to be closer to his family.

George loved fine dining and travel, and continued to take Carol on their annual fall foliage tour of New England well into his 80s. George enjoyed the company of several dogs over the years who would often accompany George and Carol on their many excursions.

Most of all George enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. George had an incredibly positive spirit and will to live and will be missed by all who knew him.

Interment in Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, N.Y. Arrangements by The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour.

To light a virtual candle and leave online condolences, please visit millerwardfuneralhome.com.