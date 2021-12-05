NAUGATUCK — George L. Landry, 84, died peacefully on Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Wallagrass, Maine, a son of the late Conrad J. and Celina M. Landry. George was raised in Naugatuck and later moved to Minnesota where he lived for many years, working for the City of Minneapolis.

He returned back to Naugatuck when he retired in 1995. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was an avid Yankee fan, Minnesota Vikings fan and he enjoyed bowling, karaoke, listening to Merle Haggard, visiting with his family and playing cards.

George is survived by his sisters, Frances O’Connor, Eleanor Landry and her companion, Richard DiFrederico; his sister-in-law Lucy Landry; his brothers, James Landry, and Randolph Landry; his lifelong friend Edward Edmonds and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence Landry, Gilbert Landry, Richard Landry, his brother-in-law Richard O’Connor, and his sister Jeanine Labrecque.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Francis of Assisi, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial followed at St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and to honor George’s memory, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

