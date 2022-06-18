WATERBURY — George J. Petro Jr., 63, of Waterbury, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Saint Mary’s Hospital while surrounded by the love of his family. He fought a courageous battle with a debilitating illness over the past several years. George was one of eight children, born Sep. 28, 1958 to the late Helen (Miller) and George J. Petro Sr.

Left to cherish his love and memory are his son, George III; his loving grandson, Jaxon; his brothers, John (Miriam) of Watertown, Joseph, Steven (Cynthia) of Prospect, Robert (Joanie Delucia) of Prospect, Edward (Rosa) of Prospect and Donald (Veronica) of Waterbury; and his sister, Lynne Edwards of North Carolina. George also leaves his devoted girlfriend Nawaporn “Kat” Thammathino with whom he shared his life and home for many years as well as nine nephews, eight nieces, many grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of George’s Life was at his childhood home at 8 Buckley Lane, Prospect. Prospect Memorial/ The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Petro family with the arrangements.

For information, directions or to express words of comfort for George’s family, please visit prospectmemorial.com.