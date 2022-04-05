NAUGATUCK — George Harper, 88, husband of Barbara Ann (Kaczkowski) Harper, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital.

Born in New York City, on Oct. 8, 1933, he was son of the late Alvin Alexander and Theresa Frances (Trogy) Harper. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident and worked for many years at the McIntyre Co. He had also worked for the Republican-American newspaper until his retirement.

George was an avid reader and loyal fan of the New York Giants. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Midway, F21 Squadron, during the Korean conflict.

In addition to his loving wife Barbara, he leaves his children, George Harper Jr. and his wife Judy, Michael Fitzgerald, Roger Gavin, Gregory Gavin, Cheryl Ann Scamporlina and her husband, Joe, Donna Grzeskowiak, and Susan Caparulo and her husband Kerry; his nine grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

George was predeceased by his brothers Alvin and John Harper.

All services are private, and burial will be in Long Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.

The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of his arrangements.