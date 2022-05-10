TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Genevieve Jodko, 97, the widow of Piotr Jodko, died peacefully on April 30, 2022 at Chelsea Assisted Living in Toms River.

Genevieve was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Bruay-en-Artois, France, daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Zielinska) Konieczka. She lived in France during her early years, in The Netherlands during World War II, and immigrated to the United States with her mother, brother, husband and son in 1956. She worked for Westinghouse Electric, and Philips Lighting in Bloomfield, N.J., before retiring with Piotr to Toms River, N.J.

Genevieve is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Juliusz “Jules” Jodko and Anne (Wiegand) of Oxford; her grandchildren, Peter Jodko (Andie) and Emily Jodko; nieces, Louise Waszak of Florida and Christine Henkel of Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Genevieve was predeceased by her sister, Monica Waszak of Versailles Township, Pa., and her brother, Zygmunt Konieczka of Bloomfield, N.J.

A Graveside Service was at The Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, Pa. There are no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Genevieve’s memory, memorial donations are requested to St. Michael’s Church, 210 Church Street, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.