NAUGATUCK — Gary Arthur Barrere, 76, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Valdon Barrere of 40 years.

He was born on March 28, 1945, in Waterbury, Conn., to the late Arthur J. and Margaret E. (Koch) Barrere. Gary grew up in Prospect where he attended Prospect Grammar School. He later attended Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury and the University of Tampa.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for four years, stationed aboard ship in the Mediterranean Sea among other ports of call. He was honorably discharged in 1974.

After the Marines, he earned his master’s degree in physical education from Southern Connecticut State University.

After graduation, he was a student teacher before opening Long Meadow Cafe in Naugatuck where he sponsored many winning softball teams for over 30 years. An animal lover, Gary especially enjoyed the company of his special cat, Tux.

One of his many passions was weight lifting. He began weight lifting at age 12 when his father bought him his first set of weights.

Gary is survived by his brother, Chris M. Barrere and his wife, Cindy, of Prospect; his daughter, Tina Janson and her husband, Kurt, of Middlebury; his nephew, Chris A. Barrere and his daughter, Mackenzi, of Prospect; and cousins.

Per Gary’s request, no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Guild of St. Francis, 285 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06795. 860-672-6346 or littleguild.org.

A funeral service was at Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home. Burial with military honors followed in Prospect Cemetery, Prospect.

To send a condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.