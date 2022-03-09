Frederick Drew Jacobsen

BEACON FALLS — Frederick (Rick) Drew Jacobsen, 72, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley (Chromik) Jacobsen; his daughters, Sarah Ferreira (Anthony), Deborah, Rebecca Gittens (Tim); his grandchildren, Morgan, Maddie, Timmy and Gabby; his sister, Claire Strand (Carl); and his niece and nephew.

Born in Bridgeport, on Feb. 8, 1949, to Anna (Zver) and Jacob F. Jacobsen, Rick grew up in Milford and raised his family in Beacon Falls. Rick earned his Associates Degree from WSTC and worked as an inspector and CNC programmer.

A family man through and through, he enjoyed helping to take care of his grandchildren. He loved the holidays and always had an appropriately themed Pez dispenser or box of chocolates for his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.

All services will be private.