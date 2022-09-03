NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Frank Rodrigues, 91, husband of the late Felismina (Amador) Rodrigues for 66 years, died peacefully on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home in Florida with loving family by his side.

Frank was born April 12, 1931 in Mishawaka, Ind., son of the late Francisco Rodrigues Assuncao and Ludovina Tavares. Frank was a former longtime resident of Naugatuck, Conn., where he was a proud member of Clube Uniao Portuguesa and had served for 14 years on the board of directors of Naugatuck Valley Savings & Loan.

Frank worked as a general manager for the chemical division of Uniroyal Inc., retiring after 44 years of service. Frank was a member of the International Institute and before retiring, was a board member of the Sunrise Condo HOA.

Of his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his family and enjoyed the pleasures of spending time with them. In his role as father, providing life lessons to his three boys as well as to many of their friends, he hosted numerous boating trips, BBQs and fishing trips.

His legacy did not stop there as he carried on in this role with his many grandchildren, whether in Naugatuck, Conn., St. Louis, Mo., or New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Frank is survived by his children, Daniel Rodrigues (Sue), Albert Rodrigues (Dora Violeta); his daughter-in-law, Suzanne Rodrigues; his grandchildren, Amy Rodrigues (Tiffany), Becky Rodrigues (Clint), Katie Rodrigues, Kristina Flint (Andy), Stephanie Rodrigues, Brooke Rodrigues (Benito), Laura Rodrigues (Robert), 1st Sgt. Alden Rodrigues, Peter Rodrigues (Emily) and Dr. Kelli Culver; 14 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Flora Matos Fidalgo, Jack Matos (Amelia), Lorraine Ascencao; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and his parents, Frank was predeceased by his son, Frank; his grandson, Frank Robert; his brother, Jose; his sister Maria Augusta and his brother-in-law, Jacinto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Frank’s memory, donations may go to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770; Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury 06708; Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave., Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573; or Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmiller<\h>thurstonmengacci.com.