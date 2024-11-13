WATERBURY — It is with deep sadness that the Muccino family announces the passing of Francis P. Muccino, 77, of Waterbury. He passed away while enfolded in the love of his family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Waterbury Hospital. Francis was the beloved husband of Robin (Bouteiller) Muccino for 49 wonderful years and the father of four daughters.

Francis was born May 27, 1947 in Waterbury, the son of the late Anthony and Dolores (Guevin) Muccino. Francis grew up in Waterbury and attended Crosby High School. He was a self-employed clock and antiques reseller. Francis also enjoyed playing poker, going to the casino and spending time with his family.

His life was centered around family, which was his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his love and honor his memory are his loving wife Robin, and daughters Dawn (Muccino) Rinaldi of Waterbury, Franne (Rocky) Subramani of Waterbury, Jessica (Robert) Muccino-Frenette of Florida, Kelly Muccino of Southington; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Francis also leaves his brother Ronald Muccino of Florida.

Preceding Francis in death were his parents and brother Robert Muccino.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate in honor of Francis.

A service of remembrance will be Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Relatives and friends may visit with the Muccino family from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Francis’ services and to care for the Muccino family during their time of grief. Your words of comfort and support are meaningful to his family and can be posted on Francis tribute wall at prospectmemorial.com.