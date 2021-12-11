NAUGATUCK — Surrounded by the love of his family, Francis A. Macary passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 88 years old. Francis was the husband of the late Jean (Ragozzine) Macary for 37 years, until her death on Dec. 6, 1998.

Born in Waterbury, on Dec. 8, 1932, to the late Amin and Loretta (George) Macary, he graduated from Crosby High School. Shortly after, he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served honorably from 1951 to 1955.

He met his future wife Jean, a nurse, when his brother, Dr. Joseph Macary, arranged a blind date for him. They were married on Oct. 7, 1961, and eventually settled in Naugatuck to raise a family.

He served as President of the Peter J. Foley Little League in Naugatuck for many years and coached the Cardinals baseball team in the mid 1970s. He enjoyed camping at Burlingame State Park, trips to Cape Cod, and playing cards, especially cribbage. He was an exceptional billiards player and avid fisherman who always looked forward to his yearly weeklong bass fishing trip to Lake George.

Above all else he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a dearly loved, constant presence in their lives, attending their sporting events, school plays, birthdays, holidays, and so much more.

He was a National Board Certified-Hearing Instrument Specialist and worked for, and then owned, Beltone Hearing Aid Centers in Bridgeport and Waterbury for nearly 40 years. In his later years he volunteered at the Howard Whittemore Memorial Library, where he enjoyed working with the wonderful staff.

He is survived by his sons, Mark and his wife, Suzanne, of Northfield, Steven and his wife, Tami, of Naugatuck; his daughter Susan and her husband, Steve Delaronde, of Portland; and his sister, Selma Scatena of Northfield. “Grandpa” is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher and Sam Macary, Stevie Lynn Fell and Michael Macary, Lila and Celia Delaronde, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. Joseph Macary and George Macary, and his special companion, Carol Kemp, of Waterbury.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Amela Jahic at The Village at East Farms in Waterbury for her devoted care.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Whittemore Memorial Library, 243 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

For online condolences, kindly visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.