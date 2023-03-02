WATERBURY — Felix C. Matos Sr., 66, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb.12, 2023, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born Dec. 27, 1956, in San German, Puerto Rico, Felix was the son of the late Clemente Nadal and Demetria Torres. Felix loved his family. His three children were the lights of his life.

He leaves to cherish his love and memory, Yolanda Matos and her love John, of Waterbury, Felix Matos Jr. and his wife Melissa, of Ansonia, and Elsie Matos of Waterbury.

His cherished grandchildren brought him so much joy. He leaves grandchildren Ashlay Rosario, John M. Umpiere Jr., Araliyah Umpierre, Anastasia Matos and Felix Matos III, and Jaden, Joshana and Octavia Matos; and his great-grandson, Isaac. Felix will be missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents.

There are no services planned at this time.