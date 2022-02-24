Elizabeth Lucid

NAUGATUCK — Elizabeth “Betty” Lucid, 95, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Care Unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital. She was the wife of the late Timothy Lucid.

Mrs. Lucid was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Asheville, N.C., the daughter of the late Charles and Marguritte (Keenan) Fears. A longtime Naugatuck resident, she was an avid reader who enjoyed walking along the reservoir and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Lucid is survived by her children, Karen Lucid, Colleen Hardy and her husband, Tom, Warren Lucid and his wife, Lenora, Timothy Lucid and his wife, Karen, Colin Lucid and his wife, Anne-Marie; her daughter-in-law, Julie Lucid; her 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her children, Shawn, Steven and Kevin.

A Funeral Mass and burial will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven, 29 Central Ave., Waterbury, CT 06702.

For online condolences, to share a photo, or a story, please visit fordfh.com.