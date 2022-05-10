NAUGATUCK — Elizabeth C. Homa, age 93, the loving wife of the late Michael Homa, passed away on May 2, 2022 at Glendale Center in Naugatuck. She was born in Derby, on June 15, 1928, the loving daughter of the late Fred and Agnes Happy and was raised in Seymour.

Carol graduated from Seymour High School as Class Valedictorian. She went on to graduate from The College of New Rochelle and received her master’s from Southern Connecticut State University. She was a longtime teacher in the Seymour School System and retired to care for her husband during his illness. Carol’s kindness was immeasurable. She loved Maine and loved spending her summers there. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family who will miss her dearly. There was no one like her. She was the best of the best.

The family wishes to thank the amazing Glendale Center staff for their excellent care and compassion during their Mom’s recent stay.

Carol’s loving family includes her three caring daughters, Mary McLaughlin (Dennis), Carrie Lombard (Anthony) and Betsy Geloso; her eight cherished grandchildren, one cherished great-granddaughter, and a soon to be born second cherished great-granddaughter.

She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Robert Happy, and her loving son-in-law, Harry C. Geloso.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Ave., Ansonia. Interment followed in the family plot in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Visitation for family and friends was on Friday at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour.

Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Preservation Fund.

