PROSPECT — Elizabeth “Betty” Kastelein, 80, wife of Robert Kastelein, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Jan. 6, 2022, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Betty was born Oct. 12, 1941 in Passaic, N.J., a daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Vroegindewey) Hiltz, and lived in Prospect for the past 12 years, having formerly lived in Southbury. Betty worked as an aide for many years at both Southbury Training School and River Glen Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, was an active member of Christ the King Church and generously gave to others.

In addition to Robert, her husband of 60 years, Betty is survived by her son, Kevin Kastelein and his wife, Lori; her daughter, Debra Smith, and her husband, David; and her son, Jason Kastelein and his wife, Jennie; her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Joshua Kastelein and his wife, Ashley, and their two children, Landon and Gracin, Geoffrey Brainard, Jeremy Kastelein and his wife, Amanda, and their three children, Avery, Easton and Emerson; KasiRagan Wathley and her husband, Phillip, and their daughter, Aisling; Kali Sierra and her husband, Ryan, and their son, Lenox; Karlie Kastelein and Brooke Kastelein.

A celebration of life service was at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

