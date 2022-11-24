BETHANY — Elizabeth Ann Peck, 90, widow of Norman “Bud” Peck, passed away at Griffin Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Betty was born on June 13, 1932, in Bridgeport, to the late Frank and Mary (Heider) Qubick.

Betty worked in the cafeteria at the Amity Junior High in Bethany for 55 years and was like a grandmother to all. Betty’s family was so very important to her. She loved cooking and baking, especially apple pie and her famous banana bread, which her grandkids would fight over.

Betty was known for having all the grandkids over for pool parties, and for always having the best snacks and a ton of food. Betty also had a love for animals, especially her grand dogs, with whom she spent a lot of time with over the past few months, Eva, Remy and Luna.

Betty was a warm and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Left to cherish Betty’s memory is her daughter, Debbie Carature of Ansonia; her sister, Marilyn Ferencek (Carl) of Southbury; her four grandchildren, Chrissy Daniels (Aron) of Naugatuck, Lauren Carature Pober (Bryan) of Norwalk, Lindsay Carature Portillo (Cesar) of Ansonia, and Gregory Peck (Ashley) of Bethany; and her four great-grandchildren, Laila Daniels, Brooke Blessing, Lennon Peck and Lyla Creaven.

She also leaves behind Greg and Chrissy’s mother, Mary Peck of Seymour, and Lindsay and Lauren’s father, David “Moose” Carature of Ansonia.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Betty was predeceased by her son, Alan W. Peck, and her lifelong friend, Barbara Wheeler.

Visitation was to be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. Those wishing to be a part of procession were asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Following Mass, burial was to be in St. Rose Cemetery, 20 Cherry St., Sandy Hook.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anthony Church in Prospect.

Please keep Betty and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. You are invited to share a fond memory, photo and words of comfort for her family on her Tribute Wall on prospectmemorial.com.