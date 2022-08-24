Elizabeth A. Coleman

WATERBURY — Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Vensel) Coleman, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 surrounded by her children, daughter-in-law, and her sister Janet at the Saint Mary’s Hospital VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit after a brief illness.

Betty was a kind and active soul. She loved to travel and shop. In her recent years, she enjoyed spending time on the Connecticut shore and Rhode Island during the summer months. She also made many memories on her trips to Florida, Mexico and the Bahamas.

Betty loved watching television, especially Daily Mass, QVC, the Price Is Right, and the New York Yankees.

She enjoyed attending plays, concerts, and sporting events.

She was employed by PIC Design/RBC Bearings for more than twenty years as an international sales representative.

Betty is survived by her family, a daughter, Sandra McAree; her sons, Robert (Jean) McAree, Paul (Jonna) Coleman, and Carl Coleman; her grandchildren, Joshua Coleman and his mom, Dominique Coleman, Brian McAree, Jayson McAree, and Julianne McAree; her great-grandson, Elijah Coleman; her sisters, Carol Guisto, Janet Tracy, and Barbara Zembruski; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carl C. Vensel and Stella (Broniewski) Vensel; and two nephews, Thomas Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Zembruski.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alexander Alvarez, Dr. Faraz Khan, Dr. Douglas Housman, and Dr. Yueming Chang for the care of their mom. They would also like to give special thanks to Dr. He Zhang for his kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at Blessed Sacrament Church, 182 Robbins St., Waterbury. Burial was at the convenience of the family.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.