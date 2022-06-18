NAUGATUCK — Edward Iadarola, 66, of Naugatuck, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

He was the loving husband of Dawn M. (Borrello) Iadarola.

Ed was born in Waterbury on March 5, 1956, son of the late Paul A. and Josephine (Croce) Iadarola. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, Central Connecticut State University, and had owned and operated Drew Edwards Jewelers for more than 20 years. Family meant everything to Ed, and nothing made him happier than spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Besides his beloved wife Dawn, Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Monique Beson and her husband Christopher of Beacon Falls, LeighAnn DeBiase and her husband Michael of Waterbury, Drew Iadarola and his wife Jessie of Naugatuck; a niece who was like a daughter to him, Vickie Clark of Naugatuck; as well as his five beloved grandchildren, Grayden, Wade, Alessia, Michael, Roslyn, and a nephew whom he loved like a grandchild, Grant.

He also leaves behind his siblings, Paul P. Iadarola and his wife Carol of Prospect, Thomas Iadarola and his wife Jane of Watertown, Anthony Iadarola of Cape Cod, Mass., Jo-Ann Polletta of Florida; his in-laws, Roger and Delores Borrello; a sister-in-law, Lisa Herchenroether and her husband George; as well as many loving nieces and nephews, with a special thanks to Jennifer LaBella and Sara Iadarola.

Calling hours for Ed will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. A prayer service will be at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s memory to: The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Cancer Institute. Mail to: The Development Office, The Hospital of Central CT, 100 Grand St., New Britain, CT 06050.

