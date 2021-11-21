FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Edmond Valois, 76, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021, in Florida. He was the husband of the late Agnes Marion Valois. Ed was born on June 9, 1945, in Waterbury, Conn., to the late Ermond and Frances (Regan) Valois.

After retirement, Ed relocated to Florida. He enjoyed his time there, loved vacationing and gambling.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Edmond Valois, Felecia Marion Kulak, Richard Bernard Gualtieri and Lucia Ann Gualtieri Barstow; his grandchildren, Carley Marie Valois, Jeffrey Edmond Valois, Andrew Jason Kulak, Brandon Michael Kulak and Sarah Agnes Barstow; and his siblings, Susan Long, Ray Valois and Lynn Marti.

All services will be private.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.