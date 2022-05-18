Dustin A. Hubbell, 43, of Prospect passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 30, 2022 while enfolded by the love of his family. Dustin was the cherished son of Harold and Alice (Yesmer) Hubbell. He was born August 16, 1978 in Waterbury.

Dustin was a proud graduate of the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford. He was deaf since birth but Dustin did not let that hold him back. He was a great communicator with his family and friends using sign language. Dustin overcame many obstacles and achieved many accomplishments over his lifetime. The love and dedication of his parents and family encouraged and nurtured his abilities and emboldened him to become the wonderful young man he was. By example, Dustin taught gratitude and unconditional love. His legacy of love, thankfulness and selflessness will always be a treasure to those who were blessed to know him.

He was an extremely dedicated Boston Red Sox fan. He proudly displayed all his memorabilia all over his room: banners and hats, T shirts, anything he could find. Dustin was also a Wrestling fan, Hulk Hogan and John Sena were his favorites. Fishing with Uncle John and Uncle Sam brought Dustin so much joy. More than anything, Dustin loved his Mom and Dad.

He will be so terribly missed.

Dustin is survived by his loving parents Harold and Alice, his uncle Sam Yasmer of Winchester, aunt and uncle Doreen and John Hortsman of Prospect, aunts Sylvia Yasmer of Fla. and Rita Yasmer of Fla. Dustin also leaves his cousins Kisa Cribb, Chris McGill, Melissa Cooper and Noah Yasmer as well as his good friend Laura and her father John.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/ The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Calling hours will be held from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Prospect Memorial/ The Palmerie

Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Dustin’s family during this difficult time. Please visit www.prospectmemorial.com for directions, information or to share a fond memory, photo or words of comfort for his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to stjude.org