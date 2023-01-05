NAUGATUCK — Dr. Rocco Cornacchia, 96, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Angela (D’Ambrosio) Cornacchia for 64 years.

Dr. Cornacchia was born in Monteleone (Foggia), Italy, on Feb. 25, 1926, son of the late Celestino and Carmela (Morra) Cornacchia. After graduating from the University of Naples Medical School in 1952, he worked in Naples, Italy, furthering his specializations in cardiology and internal medicine.

In 1956, Dr. Cornacchia immigrated to the United States to intern at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. This was followed by a specialization residency in cardiology at The Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem, N.Y.

His wife Angela joined him in 1958 and the couple settled in Tuckahoe, N.Y. In 1959, the couple moved to Browns Mills, N.J., for a residency at Deborah Hospital. During this time, their daughter Carmen was born. After completing this residency, the young family made their way to Connecticut, settling in Naugatuck in 1962.

Dr. Cornacchia opened his first office on Meadow Street. During this time, he had privileges at both Saint Mary’s Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

In 1966, their son Chester was born and the family moved to Field Street, where Dr. Cornacchia’s office was located for more than 35 years.

Along with his medical practice, Dr. Cornacchia was a member and past president of the Graduates of Italian Medical Schools organization, and a past president of the Waterbury Medical Association.

He was a humble man and dedicated physician who cared deeply for his patients, their families, and his community.

Dr. Cornacchia enjoyed traveling with his family to many countries and experiencing new cultures. He loved learning languages, studying history and reading. He traveled often to Italy and St. Augustine, Fla., to visit family and friends.

Dr. Cornacchia was deeply devoted to his wife and family, and they were always the center of his life. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and often could be seen at their school events.

Dr. Cornacchia was known for his love of soccer. He would passionately follow the Naples soccer team, along with the World Cup and other soccer tournaments. He also enjoyed sharing his love of travel, dancing, opera, and tennis with his family and many lifelong friends.

Dr. Cornacchia is survived by his loving wife Angela; and his two children, Carmen Cornacchia of Danbury, and Chester Cornacchia (Eileen) of Naugatuck; and four grandchildren, Evan and Gabriela Goldman, and Carina and Marcello Cornacchia.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Antoinetta Morra, Venerina Lamanna and Pasqualina (Lina) Cornacchio. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews from Canada, Italy and the United States.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Friends and relatives were asked to meet directly at the church. The Cornacchia family was to receive friends and family before the Mass on Friday from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial was to follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Dr. Cornacchia’s memory, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross High School, 587 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT 06708; or St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

