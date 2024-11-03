Dr. John E. Nori

MILFORD — Dr. John Eugene Nori, age 92, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Nancy Lu Nori for 67 years, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

John was born on Dec. 26, 1931, to the late Arnoldo and Stella Tombari Nori, and grew up in Naugatuck. John was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He worked as a dentist in Milford for many years, and then at the VA Hospital in West Haven before retiring.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Nori of Milford and Leslie Walsh (Jim) of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Samantha Petrill (Zach) and Brandon Walsh (Stephanie Joyce); two great-grandchildren, Liam and Riley Petrill; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his siblings, Olelia Blanchard (Cyrus) and Arnold Nori (Cathy), both of Naugatuck.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Ave., Milford. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, Milford. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lund, Development Office, 50 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 (lundvt.org).

