Dorothy Sherwood

NAUGATUCK — Dorothy “Dottie” Sherwood, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gerald Sherwood.

Mrs. Sherwood was born May 12, 1938 in Schenevus, N.Y., the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (Wayman) Baker. She attended Mattatuck Community College and worked at the Litchfield Insurance Co.

She was known for her love of animals. As a woman of strong faith, she was a member of the United Methodist Church in Naugatuck, working in the church office.

Mrs. Sherwood is survived by her loving children Ruth Sherwood and Gary Sherwood (Laura); her grandchildren Heather and Becky; her brothers Daniel and Laverne Baker; as well as many dear friends.

Funeral service and burial were to be at the convenience of the family and there were to be no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Naugatuck United Methodist Church, 208 Meadow St., Naugatuck, CT 06770 or to Whiskers Pet Rescue, 134 Main St. South, Southbury, CT 06488. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit fordfh.com.