Dorothy K. Horan

PROSPECT — Dorothy Horan (Koval), 95, of Prospect, passed peacefully from this life in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Thomas F. Horan Sr., and her son, Robert E. Horan.

She was born in Waterbury on Aug. 30, 1927, to the late Michael and Anna (Cehunka) Koval. Dorothy attended Wilby High School and graduated from the Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing. She had a warm heart and was a nurse for many years, having worked at Waterbury Hospital and Uniroyal in Middlebury.

She grew up as a member of the St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Waterbury, and later St. Anthony Church in Prospect.

After Dorothy retired, she remained active, and enjoyed traveling, reading, doing word puzzles, cross stitching, and needlework. She loved sitting on her deck watching the birds and clouds, and also caring for her flowers. She was very holistic and spiritual and enjoyed the celebrations of her large family.

Left to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her three children, Thomas F. Horan Jr. (Jill) of Prospect, Michael K. Horan (Christine) of Florida, and Elizabeth Horan of Brookfield; her six grandchildren, Lindsey Gwilt and James Fellenstein, Michael, Caitlin, and Christopher Horan (and their mother Coleen Horan Madden), Melissa Horan (and her mother Lisa Casey Horan); and her two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Sage Gwilt.

She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, Lori Misura, Ellen Misura Capone, Cynthia Koval, Thomas Kema (Sue), Deborah Koval, and Linda Barry; and her great-nephews, Alex Misura and Jordan Capone; as well as her very good, dear friends Kathy Christiano (Jim) of Prospect, and Martha Michaelwich (Michael) of Massachusetts.

Dorothy was predeceased, also, by her seven siblings, Mary (Koval) Wabuda, Al Koval, Ann Koval, Helen (Koval) Taylor, Michael Koval, George Koval, and Lillian (Koval) Misura; and several nieces and nephews, John Taylor, Margaret Taylor, Kenneth Koval, Lauren Chase, Michael Koval, June Kimball and Gary Koval; and also Joey, her favorite dog, who brought her much happiness.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Meriden Humane Society (meridenhumanesocietyrescue.com).

A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Horan family.

For Dorothy’s full obituary and online condolences, please visit prospectmemorial.com.