SOUTHBURY — Doris May Wisniewski, 86, of Southbury, formerly of Seymour, the beloved wife of the late Raymond Wisniewski, entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

She was born in Derby, on Nov. 4, 1935, the daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes (Dolan) Morrow. Doris was a former member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Seymour. She was an avid homemaker, loved to garden and horseback riding. Doris will be sadly missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.

Doris’ loving family includes her beloved sons, Donald Wisniewski of Naugatuck, and Raymond Wisniewski of Ohio; and five cherished grandchildren, DJ, Emily, Sarah, Hannah and Alex.

She was predeceased by her nine siblings.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doris’ memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, through the funeral home.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.

