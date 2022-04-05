FAIRFIELD — Doreen Salerno, 68, beloved wife of Robert Salerno of Fairfield, died peacefully on March 29, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Bridgeport, on Oct. 17, 1953, she was the daughter of Frances Marie Zumbo Ginicola of Trumbull and the late John Joseph Ginicola.

Mrs. Salerno was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from Notre Dame High School of Fairfield. She worked as a self-employed private duty nurse and health aide for many years. Mrs. Salerno was a fun-loving spirited individual, always ready to dance and enjoy great music with friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and will be long remembered as the “family boss,” making her entire family her first priority.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a devoted son, Michael (fiance, Sheri Carlson) Krasowski Jr. of Naugatuck; devoted sister, Carmella Krajewski of Trumbull; cherished grandchildren, Juliana Copolla of Florida, and Elizabeth Stegman of Trumbull; a step grandson, Antonio DeSantis of Naugatuck; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Rose; a niece and goddaughter, Kendal Krajewski of Trumbull; and nephews and godsons, Sgt. Gianni Krajewski, USMC of Japan and Noah Biggar of Trumbull.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Salerno was predeceased by a son, Jeremiah Krasowski; her first husband, Michael Krasowski Sr.; a brother, John Ginicola; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Krajewski.

Funeral services took place from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia. Interment followed in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.

Online condolences may be made at wakeleememorial.com.