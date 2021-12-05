WATERBURY — Dora Mae Honegger, 68, of Waterbury, entered into rest on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Waterbury Gardens. Dora was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1953, in Waterbury, daughter of the late William and Erma (Fairchild) Honegger, Jr.

Dora was raised and lived most of her life in Middlebury, and worked as a dietary aide for many years. She was a kind and caring person, giving to anyone that might be in need, to include the native tribes of South Dakota and Colorado.

Dora is the beloved mother of Christopher Honegger of Middlebury and Casey Martin Honegger of Waterbury. She is also survived by her brothers, Lawrence Honegger of Thomaston and David Honegger and his wife, Melanie, of Watertown, and many loving cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother William “Billy” Honegger III.

