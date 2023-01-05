Dolores Fusco

PROSPECT — Dolores “Dee” (Rinaldi) Fusco, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Dee recently celebrated her 90th birthday and passed away 49 years to the day of her late husband, Leonard John Fusco, who died suddenly at the age of 44. Her passing on this day was an amazing testament to her love and fortitude.

Losing her husband at 41, Dee poured herself into raising her two young children and caring for her elderly mother. Full circle, her children cared for her lovingly until the end. Another role she cherished greatly was that of grandmother. She spent many days caring for her grandsons and they for her—in her final years.

Dee was the epitome of devotion and compassion, as a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She had a most generous spirit and compassionate heart. She was loved by all who had the privilege to know her.

Her sole purpose in life was to love and serve the Lord. Therefore, Dee had a servant’s heart and her home was a haven of hospitality and peace. All who came were not only fed her deliciously prepared Italian food, but also left feeling loved and nurtured.

While she could have traveled the world and lived extravagantly, she chose to focus on her family, friends, and community. It was not uncommon to see her drop off platters of cookies to the local banker, mailman, pharmacist, or newspaper editor. She loved fully and completely and all who knew her—felt the same.

She became a mother and grandmother to many and would often send cards and gifts to countless family members, friends, and even acquaintances. It was impossible not to love her.

Born on Dec. 1, 1932, to the late Samuel and Louise (Scacco) Rinaldi, she attended St. Thomas Elementary School and graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School. Dee spent several years working as a lunch aide in the Prospect Public Schools, where students, even to this day, would seek her out to recall a favorite memory or act of kindness.

Always lending a helping hand, she was active in the Parent Teacher Association as well.

For more than 40 years, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony Church, where she served as an officer and active member of the Ladies Guild for many of those years.

Later in life, Dee became a member of Christ Community and River Valley churches. She was a fervent prayer warrior to all those in need and even hosted Bible studies for other women, opening her heart and home.

Dee leaves behind to treasure her memory, her son, Leonard John and his wife Roseanne; her daughter, Theresa and her husband George, and their children, Christopher and Matthew, of Prospect.

She was predeceased by her two brothers, Vito and Louis.

A Celebration of life service was to be Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at noon at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Calling hours were to be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. For information or to express your words of comfort for Dee’s family, please visit prospectmemorial.com.

If you could not attend the service, the family asks that in keeping with how Dee lived, you please do something kind for someone who may need love and encouragement. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prospect Little League; P.O. Box 7085; Prospect, CT 06712.