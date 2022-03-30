Diane Santopietro

WOLCOTT — Diane (Nitowski) (Brown) Santopietro, 74, beloved wife of the late John S. Santopietro, passed away at her home on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Born in Waterbury, on Aug. 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Emily Nitowski Mrazik. Diane was a longtime resident of Wolcott. She grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School. She went on to graduate from St. Mary’s School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 50 years. Diane enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband John for over 20 years. She was a world traveler, enjoyed camping, painting, holidays, but most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves her children, Christine Brown of Thomaston, Cindy Cipriano (Joe) of Waterbury, and Jason Brown (Mary) of Bristol; her six grandchildren, Justin Philibert (Julie), Joey Cipriano, Jessica LeClerc, Jennifer Cipriano, Joshua Brown, and Jaxson Brown; her one great-grandson, Venrease McKenzie; her sister, Janice Donahue of Cheshire; her brother, Ronald Nitowski of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Diane was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn “Buffy” Brown.

Her funeral was at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St., Waterbury, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck.

