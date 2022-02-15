WATERBURY — Derek Scott Ostuni, 42, died after a long illness on Jan. 29, 2022.

Derek was born on June 21, 1979, in Waterbury, son of Victor J. Ostuni Jr. and Diane

(Mariotti) Ostuni. Derek lived most of his life in Naugatuck and was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, where he excelled in athletics, most notably, baseball.

Pitching for his USA friendship team, Derek had the opportunity to represent the USA in Cuba at age 14, and he was chosen by the Detroit Tigers scouts for their semi-pro team while attending Naugatuck High School.

Derek was passionate about the written word and spent long hours writing and sharing his poems. He loved music, jamming on his guitar, and making people laugh, especially his son, Hunter, who was the brightest star in his life. He will be deeply missed by all who love him. A friend shared the perfect reflection, “There will never be another Derek.”

In addition to his parents, Derek is survived by his son, Hunter Ostuni; his brother, Michael Ostuni; his sister, Gina Hepp and her husband, Jeffrey Hepp; his nephew, Oliver; and his nieces, Josie and Piper; his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Eva Mariotti; his many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Ostuni, Mariotti, Stiewing, Rozanski and Costa families.

Derek was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Victor J. Ostuni Sr. and Loretta Ostuni, and his brother, Aaron Jacob Ostuni.

All services will be private. There are no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Derek’s memory, donations can be made to Self, Inc., 47 Pierpont Street, Waterbury, CT 06708.

