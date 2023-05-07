PROSPECT — Dennis J. Rinaldi Sr., age 80, of Prospect, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Morea) Rinaldi for 58 years.

Dennis was born in Waterbury on June 22, 1942, a son of the late Ralph R. and Lucretia (Rinaldi) Rinaldi Sr.

He attended local schools and was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.

He worked in sales for Chase Brass & Copper, which later became NuTech, and also worked for the state of Connecticut as a judicial marshal until his retirement in 2006.

He was an avid gardener who took pride in his plants grown from seed. He enjoyed rooting for the New York Yankees. He was very attached to Christine’s cat, Harley, aka: Boo Boo.

Besides his wife Joanne, of Prospect, Dennis leaves his children, Christine Rinaldi of Southington, and Dennis J. Rinaldi Jr. and his wife Karen, of Plantsville. He also leaves his grandsons, Jordan and Jeremy Rinaldi, whom he took pride in watching their sports and academic achievements. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Helen Rinaldi; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph R. Rinaldi Jr.

Dennis’ funeral was to be on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9 a.m. from Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial was to follow in All Saints Cemetery.

Calling hours were to be on Friday evening, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

For more information or to send e-condolences, visit chaseparkwaymemorial.com.