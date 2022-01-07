SEYMOUR — Debra Kozon-Hosford, 45, of Seymour, formerly of Maryland, beloved wife of Keith Rafail, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, unexpectedly. She was born in Camp Springs, Md., on Aug. 27, 1976, loving daughter of Ronald Kozon of Seymour, and the late Kum Kaewchin.

She graduated from Shelton High School. Debra was a longtime waitress for many local restaurants. Debra was a very sweet, caring and fun-loving person, and to know her was to know genuine love. She had many personality traits that earned her many nicknames throughout her life, the most recent being “Yi-Yi,” the one she was most proud of because it meant Grandma in Thai, her mother’s native language.

She was very proud of all of her children and grandchildren and had a heart of gold. Deb loved spending her time cooking, listening to loud music and shopping to find the best possible deals. She enjoyed doing things that would help people to enjoy themselves.

She was a very generous soul who had an intuitive sense for buying just the right gift or little trinket that would make your day. Debra had a lot of energy and embodied so many qualities that are worth emulating. While time may heal and sadness wane, she will forever be missed and will remain in our hearts always.

In addition to her beloved husband, Keith, and her loving father, Ronald, survivors include her two caring sons, George Hosford Jr. of Ansonia, and Dominic Rafail of Seymour; two loving daughters, Deja Hosford and her fiance, Derrick Evans, of Ansonia, and Kylie Ramponi of Beacon Falls; two cherished granddaughters, Rylie and Mia Evans of Ansonia; her caring maternal grandparents, Ha and Kong Kaewchin of Udorn, Thailand; and her loving uncle, Robert P. Kozon of Washington, D.C., and his fiance, Anna Pritchard, of Silver Spring, Md.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Zigmund and Martha Kozon.

All services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Debra’s memory to twloha.com/donate, or shatterproof.org.

To light a virtual candle, or to leave an online condolence, please visit millerwardfuneralhome.com.