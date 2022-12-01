NAUGATUCK — David L. Griswold, 75, passed peacefully and unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022, at Beacon Brook Health Center. He was born on Oct. 31, 1947, the son of the late Lew and Mary (Wells) Griswold, and lived most of his life in Oxford.

He has joined his maker in that celestial land, that house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. Over the years, David made music his lifelong passion, singing songs by many favorite artists such as Frankie Valli, Roy Orbison, and of course, Elvis Presley, along with Johnny Horton with songs like “North To Alaska” and “Sink The Bismarck”. He knew every word of their songs and enjoyed singing along with others including his siblings. His favorite baseball team was, none other than the N.Y. Yankees.

David is survived by two brothers, Russell and his wife, Phyllis, William Sr. and his wife, Jane; two sisters, Linda Griswold, and Dorothy Marple and her husband, Thomas; his nephews, Mark Sofia, William Griswold Jr. and his wife, Maria, and Jason Griswold; his nieces, Anna Sofia, Lisa Sofia, Jennifer Walsh and her husband, Jay, Breanna Baez and her husband, Samuel; his grand-niece, Samantha; and his grandnephew, Aleczander. He was predeceased by his parents, Lew and Mary Griswold of Oxford.

A graveside service will be at Southford Cemetery in Southford, Conn., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at noon. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Dyslexia Centers of CT, 529 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708.

