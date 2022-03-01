NAUGATUCK — Daniel Sigetti, 60, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the husband of Lisa (Guimaraes) Sigetti.

Daniel was born July 3, 1961, in Waterbury, the son of the late Michael and Rose (Mattiace) Sigetti. He was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck and had worked in sales. He leaves behind a family full of sorrow.

Besides his wife of 42 years, Daniel is survived by his children, Christopher and Kathleen Sigetti, Kathryn and Ryan Sobray, and Daniel Sigetti and his partner, Monica Richard. His granddaughters, Edith and Josephine Sobray, were the light of his life bringing him much joy.

He is also survived by his siblings, Maryann and W. Burke Reilly, Michael and Deborah Segetti, Christine Damato and Teresa Sigetti. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Phyliss Sigetti.

A Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral home assisted with arrangements.

With great gratitude, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Road, Wallingford, CT 06492.

