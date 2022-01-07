NAUGATUCK — Daniel D. Beatty, 57, of Naugatuck, the beloved husband of Sherri (Denice) Beatty, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on April 3, 1964, the loving son of Dolores (Donlon) Beatty of Shelton and the late Loren Beatty.

Daniel graduated from Bunnell High School in Stratford. He was an accomplished and very hardworking carpenter with the Pipefitters Union Local 777 in Meriden. Daniel loved his Harley motorcycle and getting tattoos. He was great husband, a good father, and loved his wife and children very much. Daniel will be sadly missed by all but will forever remain in our hearts.

In addition to his beloved wife, Sherri, and his loving mother, Dolores, Daniel is survived by his devoted son, Casey Beatty of Naugatuck; his two cherished daughters, Hallie and Shelby Beatty of Naugatuck; four caring brothers, Thomas Beatty and his companion, Pat, of Pa., John Beatty and his wife, Robin, of Southbury, Robert Beatty and his wife, Cheryl, of North Carolina and David Beatty and his wife Beth of Sandy Hook, a loving sister Elizabeth Beardsley and her husband Jeff of Shelton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

All Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to The American Lung Association at lung.org, or The American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.

