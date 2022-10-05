HEBER CITY, Utah — Cristian David Pereira Roman, age 38, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022, in Heber City, Utah, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cristian grew up in Naugatuck, Conn., and attended local schools before heading to Utah, where he lived for the last 20 years.

Cristian’s too-short life was filled with love for his family and friends. His most precious possessions were his daughter, Sophie Grace and his golden retriever, Pheobe. They loved the outdoors and could always be found skiing the beautiful Utah mountains, fly fishing on the pristine Provo River or hiking and biking the local Wasatch canyons.

Cristian was passionate about nature and the outdoors, protecting the environment, equality for all, social justice and serving others in any capacity.

His love for his daughter, family and friends were the inspiration for how he chose to live his life. Despite his illness, he lived every day embracing all of life’s experiences with grace, love, strength, positivity and courage.

Cristian is survived by his daughter, Sophie Grace; his parents Maria Pereira and Victor Roman; his kid sister, Amanda Roman; his brother-in-law, David Harms; and his nephew, Félix Jonny.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Casimiro and Laura Pereira of Naugatuck, and Fernando and Hilda Roman of Chile.

Cristian is also survived by a large family of wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins across three continents, and by a loving circle of special, new and old friends.

A funeral Mass to honor Cristian’s life will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury, Conn., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at noon.

A fund for Cristian’s daughter, Sophie Grace, has been created. Donate to her education fund online here: paypal.com/pools/c/8N63e3OvKP; or by contacting her grandparents, Maria and Victor Roman, at the following email address: mariapereiraroman[AT]gmail.com. All donations will be used for Sophie’s education.