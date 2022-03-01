SEYMOUR — Colin Stephens, 71, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 51 years to Janet Trianovich Stephens, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bridgeport, on Aug. 18, 1950, son of the late Kenneth and Maybelle Kramer Stephens.

Colin was a Machine Operator for the Kerite Company for many years and also had most recently been a greeter for Marshall’s of Ansonia. He was a former member of the Citizens Engine Fire Company of Seymour. Colin enjoyed NASCAR racing and making models of cars, boats, tanks and airplanes. He loved to attend his grandchildren’s basketball, football and baseball games and was always in the stands. Colin was a friend to all and loved his neighbor’s dog, Bear. He loved to vacation in Cape Cod surrounded by his family and loved to be with his family and many friends. Colin will be sadly missed but will remain forever in our hearts.

In addition to his beloved wife, Janet, Colin’s loving family includes his two caring sons, Mark Stephens Sr. and his wife, Cristina, of Naugatuck, and Bradford Stephens of Milford; his loving daughter, Megan Stephens and her husband, Steven Fletcher, of East Haven; his caring brother, Michael Stephens and his wife, Merri Pattee, of Milford; his twelve cherished grandchildren, Natasha, Matthew, Hailee, Joshua, Isla, Vanessa, Victoria, Ariel, Faith, Mark Jr., Isabella and Haley; his two cherished great-grandsons, Miguel and Joey; and several loving nieces and nephew. Colin was looking forward to lovingly meet his newest great-grandson as well.

Services will be at a later date. Memorial gifts in Colin’s memory may be made to The American Heart Association, through the funeral home. The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour, 260 Bank St., is compassionately caring for the family.

