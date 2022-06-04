Christa Ursula Cortina

NAUGATUCK — Christa Ursula (Dutlof) Cortina, 99, of Naugatuck, formerly of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Philip J. Cortina Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Naugatuck.

Christa was born April 12, 1923, to Johannes “Hans” and Olga (Kohler) Dutlof in Zittau, Germany. A World War II war bride, Christa immigrated to America in 1946. She studied and succeeded to become a U.S. citizen.

Christa was artistically talented, making heirloom crocheted afghans and intricate needlework art. She enjoyed playing pinochle with family weekly right up to recently. Her travels included trips to Europe and exploring locally in New England with Philip.

In addition to her parents, Christa was preceded in death by her sister Eleonore “Lora” Kohlert, and her brother Gottfried Dutlof.

Christa is survived by her children, Philip J. (Carol) Cortina Jr., James B. (Cheryl) Cortina, Lenore C. Cortina, and Tina C. (Augustus) Melchionno, with whom she resided; two cherished grandchildren, Marcus J. and Christopher A. Melchionno; and many nieces and nephews.

Services and entombment in the St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, were private.

Memorial donations may be made for our veterans in need to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at their website T2T.org.

Arrangements conducted by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.