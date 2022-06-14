NAUGATUCK — Cherie Estelle Weiss, 86, a lifelong resident of Naugatuck, entered peaceful rest on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Shelton Lakes Apple Rehab. Born in Waterbury on May 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Steinmann) Weiss.

Cherie’s life revolved around her faith, friends and especially music. A graduate of the Westminster Conservatory of Music in New Jersey, Cherie earned her master’s degree and went on to be the longtime minister of music at Seymour Congregational Church for 60 years (a role that brought her such joy and purpose). She also was a member of the American Guild of Organists.

Cherie was a retired secretary for Sutherland’s Insurance, where she made lasting friendships, and was also an officer of the National Network of Secretaries. She will also be remembered for her love of animals, especially her dogs.

Cherie is survived by her many friends, co-workers from Sutherland’s Insurance, and the Seymour Congregational Church Community.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. Services celebrating her life will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, directly at the Seymour Congregational Church, 45 Broad St., Seymour. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck.

