NAUGATUCK — Charles R. Starziski died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Naugatuck, on Sept. 20, 1938, to parents Joseph Starziski and Augusta Rader Starziski.

Charles is predeceased by his parents, as well as his friend and brother, Donald. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Mezzo.

Charlie, as he was known to many, lived a very full 83 years and leaves behind an incredible legacy. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Rita Szczesiul Starziski. They were married for 61 years. Their life was purposely filled with friends and family, including six children, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His sons, Daniel Starziski of Naugatuck, Leonard Starziski of Waterbury, Thomas Starziski of Naugatuck, William Starziski and wife, Amy, of Beacon Falls; daughters, Allison Hurley Starziski of Watertown and Janice Starziski Zurlo and husband, Michael, of Wells, Maine; and his beloved dog, Sadie.

His loving grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Kelly Hurley, Samantha Hurley and significant other, Raymond Wade III, Nathan and Zachary Starziski, Sophia and Gabriella Zurlo, and Skyla, Mac, Ireland and Ty Starziski. His adoring great-grandchildren, Cason, Lucas, Oliver, Raymond and Walker; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was also blessed to have sister-in-law, Ceil Humphries and brother-in-law, Frank Szczesiul over the many years.

Charles was a dedicated and loyal son of Naugatuck. He graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1956, after which he worked at Risdon while attending trade school. He found a career as an Eyelet Tool Maker at Braxton Manufacturing in Watertown, where under his expertise and leadership for 38 years, the company and his friendships grew.

Charles was active in his children’s lives through coaching numerous sports teams in Naugatuck, including the Union City Little League, Babe Ruth, Little Pal, and the very first Friday Night League. He was a coach and role model for many of Naugatuck’s youth.

In his retirement, he enjoyed making memories at Stoner Lake in the Adirondacks, attending many of his grandchildren’s sporting events as far as Maine and all across Connecticut to see them with Rita by his side. Of course, he never missed a Men’s or Women’s UConn Basketball game.

Charles has left an amazing legacy and we are humbled and blessed to know how many people’s lives he has touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Charles’ memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y., 10306 or online at t2t.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.

