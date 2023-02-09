PROSPECT — Charles F. Burns, 96, husband of the late Patricia (McCarthy) Burns, of Prospect and formerly of Keene, N.H., passed away Jan. 17, 2023 in Saint Mary’s Hospital of Waterbury.

He was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Sept. 21, 1926, son of the late Charles C. and Rosalba (Sivigny) Burns. Charles was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence and later achieved his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boston College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a counter intelligence agent.

Charles served 36 years as an educator in New Hampshire, first as a science teacher and coach before moving into an administrative role, finishing as the longest tenured principal of Keene High School in Keene, N.H.

He went on to found the Community Education Program, which was recognized by the New Hampshire Department of Education as an exemplary program. Charles was also involved in the educational process, not only for the state of New Hampshire, but also the rest of New England, receiving many honors while participating in various New England-based organizations.

He was a past president of the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, as well as the Council of New England Secondary Schools Principals Association. Charles was also on the New Hampshire State Council for Vocational Education and the Professional Standards Board of the New Hampshire State Board of Education.

In his later years, Charles devoted all his time to care for his beloved wife of 61 years as she suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Pat passed away in 2011.

He leaves his daughter Susan Clark of Wethersfield; his son Mark Burns and his wife Charlene of Windsor Locks; his grandchildren, Jaime, Ashleigh, Aron, Angela, Alisha, Joshua and Amanda; as well as two great-grandchildren, Noah and Aiden.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Charles’ life was to be on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Becket Church, 435 N. Brooksvale Road, Cheshire, 06410, with a reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will be private at a later date in Keene, N.H.

To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.