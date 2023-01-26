WATERBURY — Cecilia Morytko, 90, of Waterbury, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at The Village at East Farms.

Cecilia was born in Waterbury May 10, 1932, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Gula) Morytko, the youngest of 11 children. She was a graduate of Slocum Grammar School and Waterbury Catholic High School, both in Waterbury.

After high school, she entered the religious order, serving as Sister Mary Gregory for 16 years. While in the convent, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in French from Boston University, and began her lifelong teaching career.

Upon leaving the religious order, she began her teaching tenure in the Plainville school system, as music director for 26 years, until her retirement in 1992. She also earned her master’s degree from Western Connecticut State College.

A well-educated woman of her time, she spoke four languages fluently.

Besides her language abilities, she was very musically inclined, played many musical instruments and was always willing to assist anyone to learn what she knew.

To say that Cecilia loved music is an understatement. She was the music director at several local parishes, namely St. Leo the Great, St. Stanislaus Kostka and St. John of the Cross, churches in the Waterbury area. Besides contributing her musical abilities at the parishes, she remained very devoted to Christ being very active in the Church.

She lived a very active life. She loved to cook, garden, home improvement, socialize and playing bingo at St. Leo. Sports was also a great love of hers.

A great sports enthusiast, perhaps that came from her five brothers, as she, like they, were great Red Sox, Giants and UConn women’s basketball fans.

She was predeceased by her brothers John, Ted, Edward, Chester, Robert and John, and sisters Genevieve, Adeline, Statia and Joan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church, formerly St. Leo the Great Church, in Waterbury. Calling hours were to be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck.

Burial was to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of the Church, 14 Bentwood Drive, Waterbury, CT 06705.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.