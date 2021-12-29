SEYMOUR — Carolyn Jean Reichardt, 71, of Seymour, the loving companion of Carl Weston, entered into rest on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Oxford. She was born in Derby, on Aug. 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Albert Leroy and Edith Hochkiss Watrous.

Carolyn was a self employed, Licensed Certified Public Accountant, and was the owner of her own accounting practice. She received her bachelors of science degree from Central Connecticut State University and her Master’s Degree in taxation from the University of New Haven. She was a wonderful conversationalist, loved horses, and loved being with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all, but will forever be in our hearts.

Carolyn’s loving family, in addition to her loving companion Carl Weston of Oxford, includes her two beloved sons, Richard Reichardt of Plymouth, and Seth Reichardt and his wife, Nicole, of Naugatuck; two caring daughters, Rhonda Reichardt of Wolcott, and Destiny Reichardt-Weston of Oxford; a sister, Helen Ranno of Naugatuck; four cherished grandchildren, Adam Reichardt, Samantha Reichardt, Tabitha Reichardt and Anastasia Gallaher; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Ethel Luukkonen and Marlene Wallack.

A funeral service in celebration of Carolyn’s life was in the Chapel of The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, with Reverend Patricia Leonard-Pasley, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Seymour. Interment in the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Carolyn’s memory may be made to The American Red Cross or to The American Cancer Society through the funeral home.

To light a virtual candle, or to leave online condolences, please visit millerwardfuneralhome.com.