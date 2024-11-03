Carmolina A. Sousa

WATERBURY — Carmolina A. (Magalhaes) Sousa, 85, wife of Delfim Sousa, died unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Carmolina was born on April 25, 1939 in Lourosa-Feira, Portugal, daughter of the late Jose C. Magalhaes and Ester Ribeiro Magalhaes. Carmolina lived in Waterbury for the past 54 years after emigrating from Portugal in 1970. She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Carmolina worked for many years as a machine operator at Century Brass and Uniroyal. Carmolina enjoyed gardening, shopping, going on vacations with family and spending time with her friends.

Most of all, she loved gathering her family together by cooking for them with her native Portuguese cuisine. She will especially be remembered for her thoughtfulness, always making sure everyone was cared for, and her heart of gold.

In addition to Delfim, her husband of 64 years, Carmolina is survived by her sons, Val Sousa (Zoe) of Yorktown, N.Y., Jose Sousa (Regina) of Prospect, Dino Sousa (Mary-Beth) of Southington, and Antonio Sousa of Waterbury; her grandchildren, David Sousa (Dawn) of Buffalo, N.Y., Marisa Sousa of Terryville, Jordan Sousa (Autumn) of Blairstown, N.J., Alexia Parekh (Sagar) of Wallingford, Kyle Perez of Florida, Dax Sousa (Taylor Bomely) of Wethersfield, Savannah Sellick (DJ) of Long Island, N.Y., Hannah and Trevor Sousa of Southington; and her eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Arminda Oliveira of Waterbury, Joaquim Magalhaes (Maria) of Naugatuck, Adelino Magalhaes (Judith) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Maria Filippone of Naugatuck, and Americo Magalhaes of Waterbury; her sisters-in-law, Rosa Magalhaes and Fernanda Magalhaes, both of Waterbury; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Carmolina was predeceased by her daughter, Fatima Sousa; her brothers, Manuel, Antonio and Jose Magalhaes; and her brother-in-law, Robert Filippone.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Burial was to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Waterbury. Calling hours were to be Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Carmolina’s memory, donations are requested to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury, CT 06706.

